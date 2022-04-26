mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
Erugo World Coin
EWC/USDT
0.4480.00%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.451
Mínimo em 24h
0.434
Volume em 24h (EWC)
27.90K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.06K
Máximo em 24h
0.451
Mínimo em 24h
0.434
Volume em 24h (EWC)
27.90K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.06K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
EWC
Erugo World Coin (hereinafter referred to as EWC) is designed to connect the real economy system with the virtual reality-based Metaverse platform ‘Erugo World’. We, the Erugo team, thought that the true completion of Metaverse should be directly connected to the real world beyond the virtual world. The biggest problem with this completion is that in reality, the reliability of assets in the virtual world cannot be secured. So far, there have been many services claiming to be Metaverse, but no services have succeeded in this. Virtual assets on a digital base are free to create copies that are not different from the original. The copies produced in this way caused excessive inflation or deflation in the market, causing the service to fail. Our team paid attention to this and studied the solution, and the answer was to use EWC, a blockchain cryptocurrency. EWC is the perfect means to help users experience the economic activities they experience at Metaverse “Erugo World” in the real world. EWC allows users’ assets to come and go between Erugo World and reality. EWC is a kind of passage.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
EWC
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
20,000,000
Book de ordens
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Preço(USDT)

(EWC)

(USDT)

0.448$0.00
Mercado
Montante(EWC)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(EWC)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar EWC
Vender EWC
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteEWC
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- EWC
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteEWC
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM