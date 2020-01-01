mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Everscale

EVER/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (EVER)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (EVER)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
EVER
Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
EVER
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
2,040,314,662
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(EVER)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar EVER
Vender EVER
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteEVER
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- EVER
PreçoUSDT
MontanteEVER
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...