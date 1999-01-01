ELX

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar. Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

Nome da criptoELX

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante--

Preço de emissão--

