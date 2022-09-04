mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
Delio
DSP/USDT
0.061270.00%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.06127
Mínimo em 24h
0.06127
Volume em 24h (DSP)
682.99
24h Amount (USDT)
42.30
Máximo em 24h
0.06127
Mínimo em 24h
0.06127
Volume em 24h (DSP)
682.99
24h Amount (USDT)
42.30
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
DSP
Delio (DSP) is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem. Delio (DSP) plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio Crypto-bank such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions. The owner of Delio (DSP) can participate in Delio's governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more Delio (DSP) the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in the Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
DSP
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
500,000,000
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(DSP)

(USDT)

0.06127$0.00
Mercado
Montante(DSP)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(DSP)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar DSP
Vender DSP
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDSP
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- DSP
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDSP
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM