mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
DMG
DMG/USDT
0.0071580.00%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.007162
Mínimo em 24h
0.006792
Volume em 24h (DMG)
8.20M
24h Amount (USDT)
58.62K
Máximo em 24h
0.007162
Mínimo em 24h
0.006792
Volume em 24h (DMG)
8.20M
24h Amount (USDT)
58.62K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
DMG
The DeFi Money Market (DMM) DAO governance token, DMG, is the tool through which the community governs and grows the DMM ecosystem and the underlying protocol. As we look to build a vibrant global community, DMG is a critical component that will engender broad participation and mitigate centralized governance risk. Specifically, DMG effectuates governance of the ecosystem via the DMM DAO, which has control over the Ethereum smart contracts and its adjacent assets. Ownership of DMG represents the right to govern the parameters of the DMM Protocol, a claim on the excess revenue generated from the DMM ecosystem, as well as governance over the ability and decisions surrounding the introduction of new assets to the ecosystem in regards to both asset type and asset location. The DMG token is a fork of Compound’s COMP governance token (featuring native delegation and vote weighting) with added capability such as meta-transaction support and a native burn function.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
DMG
Data da emissão
2020-06-22 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
250,000,000
Book de ordens
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(DMG)

(USDT)

0.007158$0.00
Mercado
Montante(DMG)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(DMG)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar DMG
Vender DMG
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDMG
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- DMG
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDMG
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM