mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Domani Protocol

DEXTF/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (DEXTF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (DEXTF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
DEXTF
DOMANI Protocol is a digital asset management infrastructure on blockchain that allows anyone to create, mint, and redeem XTF funds. Each XTF fund is an ERC20 token with its own address and contract allowing users to hold, trade, transfer, redeem and utilize XTF fund like any other token. XTF funds are also composable, both downstream (as any ERC20 they can be used by other protocols as collateral or underlying for any DeFi application) and upstream (they can hold various other ERC20 like decentralized options, yield producing tokens, liquidity pools, etc.).
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
DEXTF
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
100,000,000
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(DEXTF)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar DEXTF
Vender DEXTF
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDEXTF
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- DEXTF
PreçoUSDT
MontanteDEXTF
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...