mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.0000000
Mín 24h
0.0000000
Volume em 24h (CRF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.0000000
Mín 24h
0.0000000
Volume em 24h (CRF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
CRF
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
CRF
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
2,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(CRF)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar CRF
Vender CRF
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteCRF
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- CRF
PreçoUSDT
MontanteCRF
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...