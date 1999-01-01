CLAI

CloudAI is a decentralized cloud accelerator providing efficient, cost-effective AI computing. Launched in 2024, it integrates decentralized architecture, AI-driven resource management, and cryptographic security to optimize operations. Using smart contracts, CloudAI ensures fair, transparent resource allocation, while its idle resource-sharing model lowers costs and expands AI applications globally.

Nome da criptoCLAI

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante--

Preço de emissão--