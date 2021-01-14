mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
CHZ3X Long
CHZ3L/USDT
0.2010.00%
$0.00
Preço de Reequilíbrio Est.
0.0987
Taxa
0.001%
Valor líquido
--
Máximo em 24h
0.215
Mínimo em 24h
0.196
Volume em 24h (CHZ3L)
329.29K
Preço de Reequilíbrio Est.
0.0987
Taxa
0.001%
Valor líquido
--
Máximo em 24h
0.215
Mínimo em 24h
0.196
Volume em 24h (CHZ3L)
329.29K

CHZ3L é o token alavancado para CHZ 3x Long. O produto pode apresentar alta volatilidade e valor líquido do ativo.

Antes de negociar, leia a FAQ dos ETFs Alavancados.

Aqui para Ajudá-lo 24 horas por dia nos ETFs Alavancados: Comunidades dos ETFs da MEXC

Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
CHZ3L
CHZ 3 times long (CHZ3L) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of CHZ. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
CHZ3L
Data da emissão
2021-01-14 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
1 USDT
Fornecimento total
-
Book de ordens
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Preço(USDT)

(CHZ3L)

(USDT)

0.201$0.00
--
Mercado
Montante(CHZ3L)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(CHZ3L)
Hora
ETF
5X-X Futuros
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar CHZ3L
Vender CHZ3L
Limite
Stop-limit
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteCHZ3L
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- CHZ3L
PreçoUSDT
MontanteCHZ3L
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Histórico de fusões (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM