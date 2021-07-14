mexc
Máximo em 24h
0.0098
Mínimo em 24h
0.0084
Volume em 24h (BXX)
115.25K
24h Amount (USDT)
1.04K
Informações sobre o token
BXX
"Imagine a world where you can borrow for free, remit money across the globe for free and earn Crypto rewards from your daily spending. This is the world of the Baanx platform, a Crypto-as-a-Service Fintech, bridging the worlds of crypto & fiat; so Fintechs can offer their users these services that are "Better than a Bank". Baanx.com Ltd now works with the leading global digital asset corporate brands to enable secure crypto-friendly services - launching our user-inspired products to their engaged communities: including interest-free secured lending, high rate savings for staking digital assets, global remittance, and the ability to spend digital blockchain based assets directly on Visa and other schemes, physical and virtual cards. Baanx.com manages the commercial side of these "Better than a Bank" functions with the BXX token.
Nome da cripto
BXX
Data da emissão
--
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
120,735,281
