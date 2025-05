BXBT

BoxBet is an iGaming platform that connects directly with Telegram’s extensive network of millions of users. The platform features a well-designed, straightforward interface that allows users to start gaming within 60 seconds. The project was launched in 2024 and is fully licensed, backed by tier-one investors, and powered by BXBT. The platform is built for the 900 million Telegram users and offers easy Casino and Sports betting with a deflationary token and real rewards.

Nome da criptoBXBT

ClassificaçãoNo.3966

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000

Fornecimento total100,000,000

Taxa circulante0%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.26953543762941407,2024-04-22

Menor preço0.000147539917865889,2023-10-22

Blockchain públicaETH

ApresentaçãoBoxBet is an iGaming platform that connects directly with Telegram’s extensive network of millions of users. The platform features a well-designed, straightforward interface that allows users to start gaming within 60 seconds. The project was launched in 2024 and is fully licensed, backed by tier-one investors, and powered by BXBT. The platform is built for the 900 million Telegram users and offers easy Casino and Sports betting with a deflationary token and real rewards.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.