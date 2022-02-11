mexc
Braintrust
BTRST/USDT
Braintrust is the first decentralized talent network that connects skilled, vetted knowledge workers with the world’s leading companies. The community that relies on Braintrust to find work are the same people who own and build it, ensuring the network always serves the needs of its users, instead of a centrally-controlled corporation. And because the community of knowledge workers and contributors earns ownership and control of Braintrust through its native BTRST token for its contributions to the network and its growth, new talent and jobs have participated in the network at record speeds.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
BTRST
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
1,000,000,000
