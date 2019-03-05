mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
AnkrNetwork
ANKR/USDT
0.0220044+0.86%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.0220868
Mínimo em 24h
0.0216821
Volume em 24h (ANKR)
17.28M
24h Amount (USDT)
371.57K
Máximo em 24h
0.0220868
Mínimo em 24h
0.0216821
Volume em 24h (ANKR)
17.28M
24h Amount (USDT)
371.57K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
ANKR
Data da emissão
2019-03-05 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
0.0066 USDT
Fornecimento total
10,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(ANKR)

(USDT)

0.0220044$0.00
Mercado
Montante(ANKR)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(ANKR)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar ANKR
Vender ANKR
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteANKR
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- ANKR
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteANKR
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM