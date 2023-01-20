mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrade
HOT
FuturosAtividadeETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download e experimentar a negociação sem problemas no aplicativo MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais
SingularityNET
AGIX/USDT
0.1764-0.39%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.1793
Mínimo em 24h
0.1748
Volume em 24h (AGIX)
1.68M
24h Amount (USDT)
289.01K
Máximo em 24h
0.1793
Mínimo em 24h
0.1748
Volume em 24h (AGIX)
1.68M
24h Amount (USDT)
289.01K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
AGIX
SingularityNET is a blockchain-powered platform that allows anybody to easily "create, share, and monetize" AI services, thanks to its globally-accessible AI marketplace. Through the SingularityNET marketplace, users can browse, test and purchase a huge variety of AI services using the platform’s native utility token — AGIX. Moreover, the marketplace represents an outlet AI developers can use to publish and sell their AI tools, and easily track their performance. The team behind SingularityNET pioneered the development of an AI known as Sophia, which is described as the "world's most expressive robot". SingularityNET’s goal is to enable Sophia to be able to fully understand human language, and continue developing “OpenCog” — an AI framework that is hoped to eventually achieve a state known as “advanced general intelligence,” i.e. human-level artificial intelligence (or beyond).
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
AGIX
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
2,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(AGIX)

(USDT)

0.1764$0.00
Mercado
Montante(AGIX)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(AGIX)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar AGIX
Vender AGIX
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteAGIX
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- AGIX
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteAGIX
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Compre Cripto
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
API
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2023 MEXC.COM