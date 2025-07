Informação sobre this will be worth alot (ALOT)

This is memecoin. The token dedicated to comic creature created by the beloved artist Allte Brosh in 2010. The community's mission is to resurrect a time-lost meme to give it new life with the help of a cryptocurrency super cycle. Token was launched on famous launchpad for memes pumpfun. There was a fair sale, no bundles. The alot token is designed to be for entertainment only. There is no utility.