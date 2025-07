Informação sobre SquaresAI (SQUARES)

Squares AI by SquaresLabs is a platform designed to democratize artificial intelligence by enabling seamless creation, customization and deployment of AI models without requiring coding expertise.

Leveraging a sophisticated integration of decentralized computing resources and blockchain technology, Squares AI empowers individuals and businesses to harness the potential of AI for real-world applications across diverse industries. The platform's unique architecture and advanced tools redefine accessibility, scalability and monetization in the AI landscape.