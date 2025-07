Informação sobre Ketamine Cat (KET)

KetamineCat is a decentralized cryptocurrency project centered around the KET token, aiming to build a community-driven ecosystem. The project encourages user engagement through its online presence, including a GitHub repository and a Twitter account. The primary purpose of KetamineCat is to foster a vibrant community around the KET token, promoting its use and integration within various platforms. The project emphasizes transparency and community involvement, inviting users to participate in its development and growth.