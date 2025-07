Informação sobre Glint Coin (GLINT)

Glint Coin (GLINT) is a utility token from TON Diamonds, a curated NFT Marketplace for digital artists on TON Blockchain.

Glint Coin (GLINT) enhances the TON Diamonds user experience in the following ways: — Purchasing NFT on TON Diamonds marketplace with Glint Coin. — Covering NFT trading fees on the TON Diamonds marketplace. — Granting DAO voting rights to decide on the listing of new or other NFT collections and artists on the marketplace.