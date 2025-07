Informação sobre Ethlas (ELS)

Ethlas is a Web3 Gaming company engineering the future of gaming. The company builds games and infrastructure tools, unlocking the next level of Web3 experiences. They make Web3 more accessible and safe for both users and companies. Ethlas aspires to be the Epic Valve of Web3 – great companies who have built lasting impact both through the game titles they create, but also through the gaming infrastructure that they provide to other game companies.