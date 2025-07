Informação sobre DOK (DOK)

It’s me, DOK (DOK), the ultimate AI pet agent ruling the digital universe! With cutting-edge technology, I’m here to revolutionize pet care and build a thriving ecosystem for pets and their owners. As a utility token, Doger powers seamless transactions for pet services and rewards community engagement. Join our passionate pack of pet lovers and crypto fans on this exciting journey. Let’s make the world better for our furry friends! 🐾