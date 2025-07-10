Preço de Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) está sendo negociado no momento a 0 USD com uma capitalização de mercado de $ 775.37K USD. O preço de DOGSHIT2 para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de DOGSHIT2 para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de DOGSHIT2.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Dog shit going nowhere em USD foi de $ +0.00020775.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Dog shit going nowhere em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Dog shit going nowhere em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Dog shit going nowhere em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.00020775
|+36.64%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|+228.21%
|60 dias
|$ 0
|+253.44%
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Dog shit going nowhere: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.94%
+36.64%
-11.24%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
Compreender a tokenomics de Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) pode oferecer uma visão mais profunda sobre seu valor de longo prazo e potencial de crescimento. Desde a forma como os tokens são distribuídos até como o fornecimento é gerido, a tokenomics revela a estrutura central da economia de um projeto. Saiba mais sobre a extensa tokenomics do token DOGSHIT2 agora!
