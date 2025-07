Informação sobre DIOM (DIOM)

We envision a future where individuals reclaim ownership and full control of their data and digital identity. Guided by this vision, DIOM is building an ecosystem designed to empower users to establish self-sovereign identities while facilitating seamless access to decentralized technologies.

Dive deep into how $DIOM bridges Web5's vision of self-sovereign identity with Ethereum's programmability. Learn about the Web5 Identity Matrix and how we're reshaping decentralized identity.