Informação sobre Cryptopia (BCPI)

Cryptopia aims to create a web3 public chain that reorganizes DeFi idle assets and reshapes the new value of GameFi. It is deployed on multi-chain networks, allowing users from different public chains to directly participate in Cryptopia nodes. Through cross-chain bridges, it connects multi-chain idle assets (tokens/NFTs) and empowers mainstream ecosystems on other public chain through multi-chain game platforms.

The Cryptopia platform has a complete set of tools including built-in NFT markets, platform nodes, cross-chain bridges, NFT financial derivatives trading, and Cryptopia DAO.