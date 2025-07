Informação sobre Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS)

We are a meme token project originally launched on BASE (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/boysclubbase) and expanded to SOL and now the Sui Chain. Our goal is to create a fun and engaging community-driven token that thrives across multiple chains. We recently had a successful launch on Sui and are now applying to list $BOYSS on CoinGecko to reach a broader audience and grow our ecosystem further.