Informação sobre Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG)

BCUG is the native governance and utility token of Blockchain Cuties Universe game that is going to be used for:

Transactional operations – in-game currency for majority of existing mechanics and exclusive goods

Liquidity Providing

Gameplay farming – ability to earn tokens by performing meaningful actions within the game (true Play2Earn)

Staking and NFT based governance

Staking to mine two derivative tokens (Hero token and Political Power Token)