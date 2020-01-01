Tokenomics de Baby X (BABYX)
Informação sobre Baby X (BABYX)
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Baby X (BABYX)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Baby X (BABYX), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de Baby X (BABYX): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Baby X (BABYX) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens BABYX que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens BABYX podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do BABYX, explore o preço em tempo real do token BABYX!
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.