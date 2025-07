Informação sobre Averra Finance (AVR)

Averra Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project designed to provide passive income through an auto-compounding token model. Operating on the Polygon network, it offers a fixed maximum supply of 15 million tokens, ensuring controlled inflation. The protocol automatically mints new tokens at a rate of 0.4% every 12 hours, which are directly distributed to holders without the need for staking or manual claiming. This mechanism incentivizes long-term holding and participation in the ecosystem. Averra Finance supports multi-chain interoperability, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, enhancing scalability and flexibility. The project emphasizes decentralized governance, planning to implement community-driven decision-making processes. With features like a hard-capped supply, automatic rewards, and a focus on community engagement, Averra Finance aims to offer a sustainable and user-friendly DeFi experience.