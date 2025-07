Informação sobre AvaxMinerAI (AVAXMINERAI)

AvaxMinerAI is an AI Agent automated by Eternal AI which is the 1st AI agent deployed with its own personality, capabilities & token on Avalanche. Trading is live on the main DEX of the Avalanche ecosystem LFJ also known as trader joe. AvaxMinerAI started as a fairlaunch token on Bellum Exchange. AvaxMinerAI tokens can be bought using Avax. Listed on Moontok contract renounced liquidity locked & Dexscreener updated.