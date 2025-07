Informação sobre XRP Healthcare (XRPH)

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

Site oficial: https://xrphealthcare.ai Explorador de blocos: https://xrpscan.com/account/rM8hNqA3jRJ5Zgp3Xf3xzdZcx2G37guiZk