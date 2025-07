Informação sobre EthXY (SEXY)

SEXY is utilized for purchasing in-game items within EthXY. In EthXY, players can customize their avatar utilizing RPG items including armors and weapons. The game is played through Telegram chat.

Site oficial: https://ethxy.com Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc52FaFDc900cB92Ae01E6E4F8979aF7f436e2EB2