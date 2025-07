Informação sobre Mixie (MIXIE)

MixieAI is a gaming platform that combines artificial intelligence and Web3 technology, aiming to simplify the game development process and lower the barriers for creators.

Site oficial: https://www.mixie.ai/ Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0x44Fd228E70E784ccC2b360da370EC1DaCBdbEde7