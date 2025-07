Informação sobre M2 (M2)

The Global Money Supply protocol deploys M2 tokens on Solana, pegged to the Federal Reserve's M2 money supply, with a focus on liquidity management and risk hedging mechanisms.

Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/E4n5gooEoFaDPb1oSDmN2VXjWKekrTn3EFE7KjNKpump