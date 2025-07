Informação sobre Life Crypto (LIFE)

LifeCrypto is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. LIFE provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle free transactions, using just the username of a receiver to send funds.

Site oficial: https://www.lifecrypto.life/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c936D4AE98E6d2172dB18c16C4b601C99918EE6