Informação sobre GROK AI (GROKAI)

GRŌK AI, the cryptocurrency with a twist of humor and a dash of rebelliousness, is here to redefine the meme coin game. Named after the legendary AI from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," GRŌK AI brings a fresh, witty, and tech-savvy approach to the world of crypto.

Site oficial: https://groketh.site/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3d05a25ce244AF92f883e79175682d5060eD4128