Informação sobre TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)

Memecoin created on a livestream by Mando (@rektmando) as a joke using pump.fun which ended up blowing up in popularity. The meme is related to a duck which was popular in gaming circles 15 years ago.

Site oficial: https://epikduckcoin.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/3BgwJ8b7b9hHX4sgfZ2KJhv9496CoVfsMK2YePevsBRw