Informação sobre EdgeGrid (EDG)

EdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.

Site oficial: https://www.edgegrid.org/ Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA0aAC4eF616ccF49407F56d98Bdd852Ec039deDA