Informação sobre AIDOGEXLM (AIDOGEXLM)

AIDOGE is an asset on Stellar Network. 100% of the tokens belong to the community. By holding AIDOGE tokens, holders will be received daily dividends and weekly airdrop. AIDOGE will be burned at about 1% per week, up to 30% of total supply.

Site oficial: https://doge-ai.org Explorador de blocos: https://stellar.expert/explorer/public/asset/AIDOGE-GBO6DKJYFBG7UEUSAOI3MD2SF7FJWEZBRICUAILXWGJINVL7SKAKQ7X7