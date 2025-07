Informação sobre ArtDollar (AD)

15,000 years ago, humans began to create art; 1,000 years ago, humans began to sign their works of art; Today, humanity will create a digital universe; now is the time for an artistic revolution! ArtDollar is a meme art experiment in the metaverse world. This is the first token to commemorate this art revolution.

Site oficial: https://artdollar.art/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd9058702742f236e473904b0626ff5cc169ce835