2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:50
1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February

1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February

PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of
FUND
FUND$0.0265-5.62%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.03%
1INCH
1INCH$0.3179-5.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:39
Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed

Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Coindesk, the Bank of Canada outlined a feasible design for a Canadian digital dollar system in a new research paper. The paper
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07261+5.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:35
Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million

Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, Singapore has imposed a fine of S$27.5 million (about US$21.5 million) on nine financial companies, including UBS and Citigroup, after launching
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018371+6.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:23
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001239+1.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:09
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade

The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade

PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the
U Coin
U$0.01222-1.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:04
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VinuChain
VC$0.00782+4.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000262+1.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01668+5.70%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004501-0.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
Stellar
XLM$0.455+7.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01668+5.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 03:00

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement