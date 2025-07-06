2025-07-14 Monday

Analysis: The number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool has decreased significantly, and a crisis may occur

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, the number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool (the queue of unconfirmed transactions) has decreased significantly compared to the end
PANews2025/07/06 22:12
US Treasury Secretary: Musk should focus on business, not politics

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Bessant said that Elon Musk should focus on business, not politics.
PANews2025/07/06 21:58
On-chain analyst: WLFI test to add liquidity is false news

PANews reported on July 6 that on-chain analyst Aunt AI (@ai_9684xtpa) posted on the X platform that the WLFI test to add liquidity was false news. The screenshot of 150
PANews2025/07/06 21:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: If no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels

PANews reported on July 6 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that if no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels, and the strategy for
PANews2025/07/06 21:38
Source: Negotiations on India-U.S. mini-trade agreement completed, average tariff rate may be 10%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CNBC, citing sources, the average tariff rate under the India-US small trade agreement may be 10%, and India and the United States
PANews2025/07/06 21:34
US Treasury Secretary Benson: It will be up to the Fed to decide whether to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: It will be up to the Federal Reserve to decide whether to cut interest rates.
PANews2025/07/06 21:32
A whale has been long ETH in a cycle, and has built a position of 2304.3 stETH in this way in the past 2 hours.

PANews reported on July 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the whale 0x1f7...7a9b8 is cycling long on ETH. In the past two hours, it has
PANews2025/07/06 21:06
Satoshi stirs, FTX looks abroad, Brazil central bank hacked | Weekly Recap

From billion-dollar Bitcoin movements to courtroom maneuvers and cross-border hacks, this week’s crypto headlines span the strange, the strategic, and the staggering.
Crypto.news2025/07/06 20:56
Why FTX creditors in 49 countries may be cut from payouts

FTX is seeking court approval for a new claims process that could affect creditors from 49 jurisdictions where crypto is banned or restricted.
Crypto.news2025/07/06 20:54
Hong Kong media: Circle's NYSE listing increased more than fivefold in one month

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Hong Kong media Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Circle, the world's second largest stablecoin USDC issuer, was listed on the New York Stock
PANews2025/07/06 20:26

