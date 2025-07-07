MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance
Important definitions in this article The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of: (a) interest
RWA
$0,004105
-1,06%
VIRTUAL
$1,8124
+5,28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 12:04
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows of $219 million last week, marking eight consecutive weeks of net inflows
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$219 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time),
SPOT
$0,000000000000001409
+35,09%
NET
$0,00013246
+1,77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $770 million last week, marking four consecutive weeks of net inflows
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$770 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time). The
SPOT
$0,000000000000001409
+35,09%
NET
$0,00013246
+1,77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
Jihong Holdings: There is currently no plan to apply for a stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Jihong Co., Ltd. stated that it currently has no plans to apply for a stablecoin license.
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:46
Shenzhen: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 7 that the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force Office for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name
FUND
$0,0265
-5,62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:35
Trump says Musk ‘off the rails’ for forming political party to rival GOP
US President Donald Trump has blasted Elon Musk’s plan to start a new political party that could splinter the Republican vote in the 2026 midterm elections.
ELON
$0,0000001238
+1,89%
TRUMP
$9,757
+0,53%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:34
Stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continue to rise, and nearly ten stocks including Shiji Information hit the daily limit
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cailianshe, stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continued to rise during the session, with Shiji Information and Xunxing shares hitting the daily limit.
CROSS
$0,1365
+0,50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:20
Babylon plans to launch the Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in Q3, and the mainnet in Q4
PANews reported on July 7 that Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon announced its 2025 roadmap, planning to launch a Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in the third quarter of this year. The first
MULTI
$0,08114
+14,04%
LAUNCH
$0,0000000000000065
-41,44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 11:12
Crypto market sectors generally rose, with the Meme sector leading the rise by nearly 5%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector continued its upward trend. Affected by the recovery of the BONK ecosystem and the surge in
MEME
$0,001877
+5,50%
BONK
$0,00002654
+6,75%
ROSE
$0,02911
+2,71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 10:54
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
VIRTUAL
$1,8124
+5,28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 10:49
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement