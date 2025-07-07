MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian crypto entities
Ukraine has imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and crypto-related entities accused of facilitating financial flows that support the Kremlin’s war efforts. In a July 6 statement reported by RBC Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest sanctions package,…
RBC
$0.011924
+0.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:37
U.K’s Smarter Web Company reaches 1,000 BTC milestone
The U.K.-based Smarter Web Company recently hit a 1,000 BTC milestone in its crypto treasury strategy after its recent purchase of 226.42 BTC, reporting a 26,242% year-to-date yield. According to a published press release, the London-listed technology company has hit…
BTC
$121,665.49
+3.21%
U
$0.01224
-1.60%
YIELD
$0.09266
+4.78%
K
$2.482
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:35
Spanish bank BBVA launches Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for retail clients
PANews reported on July 7 that Spanish banking giant BBVA announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for local retail customers, which users can directly operate
BANK
$0.07256
+5.52%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:35
South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble
BUBBLE
$0.000644
-0.61%
STAGE
$0.0000575
-3.36%
ETH
$3,070.33
+3.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:19
Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy
PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part
PART
$0.1754
+2.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:04
Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch
Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year. The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap,…
BTC
$121,665.49
+3.21%
GO
$0.00193
-12.66%
MULTI
$0.0811
+14.09%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:02
Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9
PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally
THREE
$0.0041
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:00
Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas
PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved.
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 15:21
Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time
Author: Nancy, PANews The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the
TOP
$0.0000988
+1.33%
MEME
$0.001882
+5.73%
ARENA
$0.01007
-2.51%
LETSBONK
$0.10772
-13.85%
FUN
$0.020314
+13.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 15:04
Chinese authorities warn of stablecoin fraud amid rising local buzz
China’s regulatory watchdog has sounded the alarm on scams and fraud tied to stablecoins and digital assets, just as public interest starts to pick up. In a statement on July 7, 2025, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and…
BUZZ
$0.00827
+2.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 15:04
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement