2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership

Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
BRC20.COM
COM$0.038503+8.05%
Outlanders
LAND$0.001477-13.52%
Sign
SIGN$0.07247+2.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:25
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total
LayerNet
NET$0.0001326+1.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:08
The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches

The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches

Author: rosie , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Crypto Twitter (CT) always likes to tell you how to launch a token: accumulate 100k followers first, increase engagement through tasks,
Challenge
CT$0.0000027-3.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.17771+5.66%
Threshold
T$0.01758+2.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01666+5.44%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000065-41.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:58
Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC

Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC

PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,671.99+3.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0156-6.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.815+5.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:53
Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license

Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license

PANews reported on July 7 that Guojin Securities, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Guojin Securities Co., Ltd. is preparing to apply for virtual
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.815+5.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:51
Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy

Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio. According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an…
Bitcoin
BTC$121,671.99+3.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.17771+5.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000988+1.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:48
Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud

Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million crypto cold-calling scam, amid a wider crackdown by the UK’s FCA on financial fraud and illegal promotions. On July 4, two men were sentenced…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000199-0.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:47
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH

Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment Co., Ltd. (01328) announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation framework memorandum with digital currency solution provider AnchorX. The
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:44
Russia launches national crypto mining registry to crack down on illegal operations

Russia launches national crypto mining registry to crack down on illegal operations

Russia is intensifying its crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency miners by launching a national registry of mining equipment, which would help identify unregistered operations. According to local media, Russian authorities have already compiled the registry and distributed it to regions with…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:43

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement