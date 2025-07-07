MEXC Exchange
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
PANews
2025/07/07 17:25
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total
PANews
2025/07/07 17:08
The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches
Author: rosie , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Crypto Twitter (CT) always likes to tell you how to launch a token: accumulate 100k followers first, increase engagement through tasks,
PANews
2025/07/07 16:58
Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC
PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC.
PANews
2025/07/07 16:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/07 16:53
Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license
PANews reported on July 7 that Guojin Securities, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Guojin Securities Co., Ltd. is preparing to apply for virtual
PANews
2025/07/07 16:51
Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy
Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio. According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:48
Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud
Two men have been sentenced to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million crypto cold-calling scam, amid a wider crackdown by the UK’s FCA on financial fraud and illegal promotions. On July 4, two men were sentenced…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:47
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment Co., Ltd. (01328) announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation framework memorandum with digital currency solution provider AnchorX. The
PANews
2025/07/07 16:44
Russia launches national crypto mining registry to crack down on illegal operations
Russia is intensifying its crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency miners by launching a national registry of mining equipment, which would help identify unregistered operations. According to local media, Russian authorities have already compiled the registry and distributed it to regions with…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:43
