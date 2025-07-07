2025-07-14 Monday

UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

The UK Treasury has unveiled a comprehensive crackdown on crypto tax evasion, introducing £300 fines for individuals who refuse to share personal details with crypto service providers starting January 2026. According to a Daily Mail report, the new Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will require holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies to share their tax reference numbers with crypto platforms or face penalties. Treasury officials project the initiative will close loopholes in crypto taxation and generate up to £315 million in additional revenue by April 2030. Source: PA Archive (The Standard) Exchequer Secretary James Murray emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tax avoidance, stating that the rules will ensure “ tax dodgers have nowhere to hide ” and the government will be able to fund essential public services through improved compliance. Both crypto users and service providers will face financial penalties for non-compliance, creating a dual-layer enforcement mechanism that holds both parties accountable for every transaction. New Compliance Framework Puts Pressure on Platforms and Users Crypto service providers operating in the UK will bear significant responsibility under the new framework, as they are required to collect and verify customer tax information before facilitating any transactions. Platforms that fail to obtain accurate tax reference numbers or provide complete transaction records to HM Revenue and Customs will face their own financial penalties, which are currently not disclosed. The reporting requirements extend beyond simple trading activities to encompass staking rewards, DeFi yield farming, NFT transactions, and any other crypto-related income generation. Non-compliant individuals face penalties of £300 per instance, while service providers risk separate fines for failing to maintain accurate records or provide the required information to tax authorities. Source: Daily Mail ( From left to right; Treasury Parliamentary Secretary Emma Reynolds, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore ) Murray also described the framework as part of a broader effort to ensure “everyone pays their fair share,” positioning the crackdown as essential for maintaining public funding for nurses, police, and other vital services. Service providers will need to adapt their onboarding processes and customer management systems to accommodate the new data collection requirements, potentially increasing operational costs that could be passed to users. Global Momentum Builds Around Crypto Tax Enforcement Britain’s move is part of a worldwide trend toward stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance, with multiple jurisdictions implementing similar reporting frameworks designed to capture previously hidden digital asset profits. The European Union’s DAC8 directive , which takes effect in 2026, will require crypto platforms across all member states to share customer transaction data with tax authorities, creating a continent-wide information exchange network. 🇪🇺 European Parliament Supports DAC8 Crypto Tax Rule by an Overwhelming Margin Lawmakers in the European Parliament have expressed support for the eighth iteration of the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC8). #CryptoNews #EU https://t.co/pn02rJg4qM — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 14, 2023 Recent data from Denmark reveals the scale of the challenge facing tax authorities, with over 90% of crypto traders failing to report gains despite mandatory exchange reporting requirements implemented in 2019. Nordic countries appear particularly aggressive in their approach, with Norway estimating that roughly 88% of crypto traders omitted gains in 2023, while Denmark is now considering a 42% tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains . Thailand has taken the opposite approach, offering a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains for transactions conducted through licensed platforms, seeking to attract international investment and establish itself as a digital asset hub. As it stands now, some jurisdictions are tightening enforcement, while others compete for crypto capital through favorable tax treatment. These approaches, however, create both opportunities and challenges for crypto investors, who may increasingly start to consider tax implications when choosing where to trade or establish residency.
Tokenised Treasuries boom to $7.4b as crypto traders ditch stablecoins for yield

Tokenised Treasuries boom to $7.4b as crypto traders ditch stablecoins for yield

Tokenized Treasuries grew 80% in the past year, mostly driven by a flight from stablecoins.
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRD Stock Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRD Stock Offering

PANews reported on July 7 that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD ) announced that it has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell up to $ 4.2 billion of 10% Series
Semler Scientific purchased 187 Bitcoins, with a YTD return of 29%

Semler Scientific purchased 187 Bitcoins, with a YTD return of 29%

PANews reported on July 7 that Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, purchased 187 bitcoins for $ 20 million. The company currently holds a total of 4,636 bitcoins. The year-to-date (
Last week, listed companies bought a net of $275 million in BTC, and DDC received $53 million in financing to purchase coins

Last week, listed companies bought a net of $275 million in BTC, and DDC received $53 million in financing to purchase coins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, non-mining global listed companies increased their net holdings of Bitcoin by $275 million last week. Strategy suspended its purchases for
CoreWeave to Acquire Core Scientific in All-Stock Transaction with Total Equity Value of Approximately $9 Billion

CoreWeave to Acquire Core Scientific in All-Stock Transaction with Total Equity Value of Approximately $9 Billion

PANews reported on July 7 that according to BusinessWire, AI super computing cloud service provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and leading data center infrastructure provider Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) have signed
Chainbase Establishes Chainbase Foundation to Promote Decentralized Data Economy

Chainbase Establishes Chainbase Foundation to Promote Decentralized Data Economy

PANews reported on July 7 that Chainbase announced the establishment of the non-profit organization Chainbase Foundation , which is committed to making data more accessible and valuable, and accelerating the
Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum Services

Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum Services

Spain’s second-largest financial institution, BBVA, has introduced Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody capabilities for retail customers, marking a significant expansion of regulated digital asset services across Europe . BBVA has fully integrated these cryptocurrency services within its proprietary mobile platform, operating independently without relying on external service providers or third-party custodial solutions. 🚨 Breaking: Spain's major bank BBVA has rolled out trading and custody services for $BTC and $ETH directly in its mobile app for retail customers. Get ready for a surge of capital into the crypto market! pic.twitter.com/ccXoPsWOCf — Crypto Jessica (@CryptoJessXBT) July 7, 2025 The bank’s approach allows customers to execute transactions autonomously while maintaining that it does not offer investment advisory services. BBVA’s 4-Year Crypto Journey Reaches Spain According to an official release dated July 4, the cryptocurrency service launch stems from regulatory approval obtained through Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in March 2025. 🇪🇸 Spanish lending giant BBVA said it won approval to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading, integrating crypto into everyday banking. #BBVA #CryptoTrading https://t.co/ifB7FxuUV8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 10, 2025 This licensing framework authorizes BBVA to provide cryptocurrency services to all customers who meet legal age requirements. “ Our objective is to simplify cryptocurrency investment for retail customers in Spain through an accessible and user-friendly digital platform available on their mobile devices ,” stated Gonzalo Rodríguez, BBVA’s head of retail banking for Spain. The service architecture ensures compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which establishes comprehensive standards for cryptocurrency-related services across EU member states. BBVA’s Spanish cryptocurrency initiative builds upon the success of its Swiss operations. In June 2021, BBVA Switzerland pioneered the bank’s cryptocurrency offerings by introducing Bitcoin custody and trading services for private banking clientele Spain's BBVA, with $782 billion of total assets, is launching a #bitcoin trading service for private clients in Switzerland, due to "significant desire" among investors. — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 18, 2021 The Swiss division has since diversified its cryptocurrency portfolio to encompass Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and AVAX, successfully attracting both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Recent reports from June 18 indicate that BBVA has been recommending portfolio allocations of 3% to 7% in cryptocurrencies for its affluent clients. Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland, indicated that the bank currently advises clients to focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum investments , with plans to introduce additional cryptocurrencies later this year. “ A 3% portfolio allocation to cryptocurrency represents manageable risk exposure ,” Meyer explained. “ In a balanced portfolio structure, introducing 3% cryptocurrency allocation can enhance overall performance. “ Expanding Stablecoin Services See 9% of Spaniards Own Crypto, While 95% of EU Banks Stay Away Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, BBVA has incorporated USDC stablecoin services into its offerings. In September 2024, the bank extended its cryptocurrency custody and trading capabilities to include USD Coin for institutional and private banking clients in Switzerland. This expansion enables clients to trade, hold, or convert USDC into euros, dollars, or other currencies with near-instantaneous execution. The bank noted that investment fund managers and large corporations frequently utilize stablecoins like USDC to accelerate transactions across various cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, stablecoins serve as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility by allowing investors to preserve asset value during market fluctuations. Despite approximately 95% of EU banks avoiding cryptocurrency services due to the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) cautious regulatory stance, Spain’s cryptocurrency market has demonstrated substantial growth. Europe's crypto regulation will be its biggest mistake since the dotcom era: – EU imposing MiCA – US embracing crypto – Major players leaving EU – $499B+ in crypto flowing through Eastern Europe Is crypto's future in Europe doomed? Here's the full breakdown: pic.twitter.com/mZIi79cru3 — Alessandro Palombo (@thealepalombo) December 16, 2024 A 2024 European Central Bank survey, published in January 2025, revealed that nearly 9% of Spanish citizens now hold digital assets , representing more than double the figure from 2022. Spain’s cryptocurrency adoption rate now equals that of France and Croatia within the Eurozone, though it remains below Slovenia’s 15% adoption rate and Greece’s 14% ownership levels. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, Spain received over $80 billion worth of cryptocurrency, making it the 5th largest European country with the most crypto value received. Source: Chainalysis Spain’s 28% Crypto Tax: The Hidden Cost of Digital Assets Despite growing adoption, Spain has tight tax regulations on crypto. The Spanish cryptocurrency taxation follows specific guidelines established by the Spanish State Agency for Tax Administration (AEAT). Spanish residents are required to declare gains from cryptocurrency transactions and income generated from digital asset holdings or related activities. Source: Blockpit Spanish taxpayers are required to report cryptocurrency gains exceeding €6,000 under the Income Savings Tax (Capital Gains Tax), with rates ranging from 19% to 28% depending on total gains.
US Treasury Secretary: Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours

US Treasury Secretary: Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours

PANews July 7 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the United States will achieve economic growth without causing inflation. Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48
Strategy did not buy Bitcoin between June 30 and July 6

Strategy did not buy Bitcoin between June 30 and July 6

PANews reported on July 7 that Strategy (MSTR.O): No Bitcoin was purchased between June 30 and July 6.
