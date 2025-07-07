MEXC Exchange
Trump administration set to deliver first major crypto policy report
The White House is getting ready to release its first official crypto report after several months of internal work. According to a Monday release by Crypto in America, the report, ordered under a January executive directive from President Trump, is…
READY
Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising
Authorities in Shenzhen, China, urged the public to stay vigilant after uncovering illegal fundraising schemes masked as stablecoin investments.
Pump.fun revenue plummeted over 90% from historical peak
Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun recently saw its revenue drop by around 92% from its historic peak, indicating the continued decline of the platform’s hold on the crypto market. On-chain data shows that the meme coin launchpad’s fees have been continuously…
Core Scientific's pre-market decline widens to 20%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Core Scientific's pre-market decline widened to 20%, and the company will be acquired by CoreWeave.
Q1 2025 reveals crypto media’s visibility reset in Western Europe
In Q1 2025, crypto media in Western Europe entered a phase of noticeable realignment. As the soft enforcement of MiCA began reshaping content boundaries—particularly around what qualifies as promotional—publishers also faced algorithmic turbulence from Google’s March core update and evolving…
CoinShares: BTC loses favor, assets under management reach new all-time high on 12th week of inflows
Price gains over the past week boost total assets under management up to a new all-time high of $188 billion. CoinShares noted a shift in investor attitudes which favored Ethereum more than Bitcoin. In the past week, digital asset investment…
Foreign media: OpenAI's stock compensation expenses soared to 119% of revenue last year
PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Information: OpenAI's stock compensation expenses soared to 119% of revenue last year. OpenAI has discussed that employees own about one-third of
DDC Enterprise purchased 230 more bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 368
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Business Wire , DDC Enterprise Limited ( NYSE: DDC ) announced the purchase of 230 additional bitcoins, increasing its total bitcoin holdings
Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback
Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000. A CME futures gap at $108K adds pressure for a retrace as traders watch for a breakout backed by volume. Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating between two major high time…
Which crypto will explode in 2025?
As Bitcoin targets its all-time highs once again, altcoin enthusiasts have become hopeful once again in the hopes of the much-anticipated altseason. However, Statista claims there are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies in 2025, compared to previous years when this number was…
