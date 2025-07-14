2025-07-14 Monday

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 ETH 7 hours ago, and its holdings have reached 270,000

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 Ethereum ( ETH ) seven hours ago, worth about $ 48.85 million. Its total ETH holdings
PANews2025/07/14 08:15
Today's Fear and Greed Index remains at 74, the same as yesterday

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Alternative.me data, today's cryptocurrency panic and greed index is still 74, the same as yesterday, and the market state is still in
PANews2025/07/14 08:06
Telegram launches new video ad banner format

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Telegram Info, Telegram has recently launched a bottom advertising banner in channel videos, which is a text block with a maximum length
PANews2025/07/14 07:58
Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets

PANews reported on July 14 that Invesco reported: the proportion of central banks that believe that the euro's reserve currency status has been strengthened has been halved to 11%; more
PANews2025/07/14 07:46
Cathie Wood: Ethereum Foundation continues to work hard in the areas of scalability and privacy

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that the Ethereum Foundation has taken the right steps in scalability and privacy to maintain
PANews2025/07/14 07:32
Bank of England Governor warns of risks of private stablecoin issuance, suggests focus on deposit tokenization

PANews reported on July 14 that Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, warned in an interview with The Sunday Times that banks issuing stablecoins could bring systemic risks,
PANews2025/07/14 07:21
Huang Renxun will hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Reuters, an executive of Nvidia said on the 13th that the company's CEO Huang Renxun will hold a media briefing in Beijing
PANews2025/07/14 07:10
The US dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day

According to PANews on July 14, the U.S. dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day.
PANews2025/07/14 07:05
Bank of England governor warns against private stablecoin issuance

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey joins a growing list of European officials concerned with the rise of stablecoins.
PANews2025/07/14 06:24
Real-world asset tokens are the new ETFs— CoinFund president

Tokens are a new financial wrapper, akin to the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that debuted on US exchanges in 1993, Christopher Perkins said.
PANews2025/07/14 05:22

