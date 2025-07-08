2025-07-14 Monday

‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
PANews2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
PANews2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"​​

By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It’s been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
PANews2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
PANews2025/07/08 08:54
A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month

PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred
PANews2025/07/08 08:38
Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed
PANews2025/07/08 08:25
Stand With Crypto joins more than 60 organizations in urging U.S. lawmakers to support the Crypto Market Structure Act

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, crypto advocacy organization Stand With Crypto and 65 other organizations sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, urging
PANews2025/07/08 08:19
US Court Ends Coin Center and US Treasury Appeal Regarding Tornado Cash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected the appeal of the crypto advocacy organization Coin Center, which
PANews2025/07/08 08:10
Crypto market observation for the week (06.30~07.06): Tariff conflict is coming to an end, BTC fluctuates at a high level and is waiting to break through

Author: 0xBrooker This week, BTC opened at $108,386.44 and closed at $109,217.98, up 0.77%. The highest was $110,590 and the lowest was $105,119.70, with an amplitude of 5.05%. Trading volume
PANews2025/07/08 08:00
London Duo Jailed for $2 Million Crypto Scheme

Two residents of Greater London have been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after they defrauded dozens of investors of over $2 million in a years long crypto scheme , a new press release from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) states. Crypto Conmen Sent To Jail According to the UK Financial watchdog’s Friday press release , Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga have been sentenced to over five years and six years in prison respectively for orchestrating the multi-million dollar digital asset scheme. Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga have been sentenced to a combined total of 12 years for cold-calling victims to sell fake crypto investments, defrauding at least 65 investors. Read more https://t.co/9Re7XaRFZJ #FinancialCrime #FraudPrevention #FinancialRegulation #Crypto pic.twitter.com/s7121kHXHk — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) July 4, 2025 “Bedi and Mavanga ruthlessly defrauded dozens of innocent victims, and it is right that they have received these prison sentences,” Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said. “Criminals need to be clear that there is a cost to committing crime and we will seek to make them pay,” he added. FCA Exposes London Crypto Scheme Between February 2017 and June 2019, Bedi and Mavanga defrauded at least 65 investors out of a total of £1,541,799, nearly equivalent to $2,100,000 USD. According to a November 2024 press release , Bedi and Mavanga cold-called consumers to direct them to a website offering crypto investment opportunities. In reality, the site and its supposed high return cryptocurrency offerings were a sham for their own financial gain. Bedi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and money laundering offences at a May 2023 hearing. Meanwhile, Mavanga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and possession of false identification documents with an improper intention in June 2023. ‘Bedi and Mavanga lured investors with promises of high returns on crypto investments, but their schemes were nothing but a callous scam,” Smart said in a statement at the time. “If you’re contacted out of the blue about an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, then it probably is,” he continued. “If you’re in any doubt – don’t invest.”
CryptoNews2025/07/08 07:47

