MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Japanese public company Remixpoint to pay its CEO in full in Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced that it would pay its CEO's salary in full in Bitcoin, which is the first such attempt in Japan.
SALARY
$0.006124
-4.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 16:03
Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage
PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the
BANK
$0.07325
+6.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 16:00
Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share
BONK
$0.00002652
+5.95%
TOKEN
$0.01664
+5.31%
FUN
$0.020329
+14.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:45
BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens
PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
JANITOR
$0.006135
-2.02%
XTER
$0.1312
+7.54%
WALLET
$0.0164
+0.98%
BNB
$705.38
+2.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
$0.02513
+1.41%
SHIB
$0.0000138
+4.46%
DOGE
$0.20735
+4.53%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume
Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX
According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
MORE
$0.02995
-2.94%
NOW
$0.01557
-7.32%
ROSE
$0.02915
+3.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout
PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots
PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
LETSBONK
$0.10772
-13.65%
FUN
$0.020329
+14.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
BTC
$121,712.41
+3.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:40
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement