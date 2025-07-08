2025-07-14 Monday

Sequans Completes $384 Million Strategic Investment and Launches Bitcoin Reserve Program

PANews reported on July 8 that Sequans Communications, a French 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company, announced the successful completion of a total of $384 million in debt and equity private placement
PANews2025/07/08 18:23
BioSig receives $1.1 billion in financing to promote commodity market chain

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, after completing its merger with Bahamas-based Streamex, Nasdaq-listed BioSig announced that it had reached a financing agreement with institutional investors
PANews2025/07/08 18:17
Pumpfun is old and frail, what concepts are the emerging platforms promoting?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Nanzhi Since USELESS broke through the market value of 100 million again, the LetsBonk platform has ushered in a second spring, with multiple tokens
PANews2025/07/08 18:00
Musk: Grok 4 will be released live at 11 am this Thursday

PANews reported on July 8 that Musk announced that Grok 4 will be live-streamed at 8pm (Pacific Time) this Wednesday, and the xAI team will participate in the entire process.
PANews2025/07/08 17:56
This under $0.0015 Ethereum token could flip $70 into $7000 by Q4 2025

Could a $70 bet on a frog-themed token turn into $7,000? With its Layer-2 backbone and viral momentum, Little Pepe might just be 2025’s next 100x memecoin breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/08 17:53
Metaplanet plans to use Bitcoin as leverage to acquire cash flow companies

PANews reported on July 8 that Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that has transformed itself into a Bitcoin vault, plans to acquire companies with abundant cash flow by using its
PANews2025/07/08 17:40
Industry insiders: Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are expected to be in the single digits, but more than 40 companies are ready to submit applications

PANews reported on July 8 that according to a reporter from the First Financial Daily, industry insiders learned that stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong are relatively scarce and in high
PANews2025/07/08 17:29
Court closes Tornado Cash sanctions case ahead of co-founder’s trial

A years-long legal battle between crypto policy group Coin Center and the US Treasury Department over the sanctioning of crypto mixer Tornado Cash has officially come to an end. In a June 7 post on X, Coin Center director Peter…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 17:19
AI+Crypto Payment: A New Paradigm for Digital Transformation

By: Oak Grove Ventures Research Team Article Overview With the deep integration of Web3 ecology and artificial intelligence technology, the field of crypto payment is undergoing a paradigm shift from
PANews2025/07/08 17:00
Robinhood’s stock tokens trigger EU probe after OpenAI denial: report

Regulatory concerns have emerged over the investment platform and its newly launched investment products.  Robinhood’s new stock token product is facing scrutiny in the European Union, according to a Monday report from CNBC. The Bank of Lithuania, which serves as…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 16:53

