Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and
SEI
$0.3422
+5.71%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:55
Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI
PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI.
INVEST
$0.001005
-15.68%
XAI
$0.06229
+3.18%
HOLD
$0.00007092
+3.95%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:44
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the
MAY
$0.05944
+0.86%
LA
$0.35862
+5.31%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:34
A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not
NOT
$0.002175
+2.25%
PEOPLE
$0.02165
+3.63%
PUMP
$--
--%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:30
A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.
WALLET
$0.01636
+0.49%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.04%
PUMP
$--
--%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:03
An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC ,
ETH
$3,068.61
+3.67%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.04%
PANews
2025/07/14 09:00
Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Tesla's official website, Grok, an artificial intelligence assistant developed by xAI , has begun to be pushed to eligible Tesla vehicles. The
XAI
$0.06229
+3.18%
CAR
$0.015021
+9.48%
GROK
$0.002398
-0.95%
AI
$0.1497
+4.10%
PANews
2025/07/14 08:58
SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $ 2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI , an
INVEST
$0.001005
-15.68%
XAI
$0.06229
+3.18%
ELON
$0.0000001239
+1.89%
PANews
2025/07/14 08:34
As Bitcoin hits new highs, the era of inscriptions ends
Written by: Shisijun Preface "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." ——These words engraved in the Bitcoin Genesis Block witnessed the beginning of an era. And
SECOND
$0.000027
+4.65%
PANews
2025/07/14 08:30
OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing
PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled
MORE
$0.02995
-2.88%
OPEN
$0.0004712
-77.55%
PANews
2025/07/14 08:22
