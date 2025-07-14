2025-07-14 Monday

Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and
PANews2025/07/14 09:55
Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI

PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI.
PANews2025/07/14 09:44
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the
PANews2025/07/14 09:34
A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not
PANews2025/07/14 09:30
A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.
PANews2025/07/14 09:03
An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC ,
PANews2025/07/14 09:00
Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Tesla's official website, Grok, an artificial intelligence assistant developed by xAI , has begun to be pushed to eligible Tesla vehicles. The
PANews2025/07/14 08:58
SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $ 2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI , an
PANews2025/07/14 08:34
As Bitcoin hits new highs, the era of inscriptions ends

Written by: Shisijun Preface "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." ——These words engraved in the Bitcoin Genesis Block witnessed the beginning of an era. And
PANews2025/07/14 08:30
OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled
PANews2025/07/14 08:22

